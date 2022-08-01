Pelosi leading delegation to Asia on Friday with Taiwan visit still undecided – NBC

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is leading an official congressional delegation to Asia on Friday although it’s unclear whether the trip will include a stop in Taiwan, NBC reported citing sources.

One of the sources who reviewed the itinerary Thursday afternoon said it listed a Taiwan visit as “tentative.” The trip will include visits to US allies Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

In another development, Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., said Chinese officials were pressuring him to try to halt Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.

President Joe Biden, who spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, had raised concerns about Pelosi’s possibly traveling to Taiwan. He said over the weekend that U.S. military officials have told him that visiting Taiwan “is not a good idea right now.