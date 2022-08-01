Asian Stocks - 29-07-22

TOKYO, 29 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 29 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.05% to 27801.64 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.44% to 1940.31 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.89% to 3253.24 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.26% to 20156.51 points.