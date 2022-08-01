LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-07-22

LONDON, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.32% to $2488.50, copper price up by 2.00% to $7917.50, lead price up by 1.88% to $2034.50, nickel price up by 7.68% to $23619.00, tin price up by 2.85% to $25047.00, zinc price up by 4.70% to $3308.50, molybdenum price down by 1.05% to $33399.99, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.