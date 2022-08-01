Brian May to visit Armenia for the first time to rock at STARMUS VI festival 

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. This September, STARMUS, the international festival of science and music founded by Garik Israelian and Brian May, will take place in Yerevan, Armenia. More than 50 speakers will gather together at this sixth STARMUS celebration, including Nobel laureates, astronauts, scientists, authors, and iconic music stars, to enhance and promote science communication and music, the organization group said.

Co-founder of Queen, musician, singer, songwriter, astrophysicist, and stereoscopist, Dr. Brian May has confirmed his presence in Armenia at the beginning of September, 2022. Best known as the guitarist of the rock band Queen, and for his international hit songs composed for the band including "We Will Rock You", "The Show Must Go On", "Tie Your Mother Down", "I Want It All", “Too much love will kill you”, "Hammer to Fall", "Save Me" and "Who Wants to Live Forever", Dr. May is also an astrophysicist and science communicator. In 2020, he was ranked the Greatest Guitarist Of All Time by Total Guitar Magazine.

Brian May will be in Armenia for STARMUS VI festival this fall to perform from the main stage. He will perform a concert “Another World” together with Graham Gouldman, Derek Sherinian, Simon Philips, the Symphonic Orchestra of Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theater and others. The concert will take place on September 7.