Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire 

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire at the border.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has spread disinformation, stating that on July 30, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.