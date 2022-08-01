Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq’s parliament on Saturday, for the second time this week, to protest government formation efforts lead by his rivals, The Associated Press reports.

Iraqi security forces initially used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators and caused several injuries. Once inside, the protesters declared an open-ended sit-in and claimed they would not disperse until their demands are answered.

As the numbers inside the parliament swelled, the police backed off. An expected parliament session did not take place Saturday and there were no lawmakers in the hall.

By late afternoon, the Ministry of Health said that about 125 people had been injured in the violence — 100 civilians and 25 members of the security forces.

Earlier in the day and heeding the calls of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the demonstrators used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq’s Green Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies.

It was the second time in the span of three days that the cleric has ordered his followers to stage a sit-in inside the Green Zone.

On Wednesday, protesters stormed the parliament building in a similar fashion but left shortly after, at al-Sadr’s command. They had come to warn their rivals against proceeding with government formation efforts, after the alliance named Mohammed al-Sudani as its nominee for the premiership.