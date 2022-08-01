Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August 2022

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenian team beats Andorra in second round 

44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenian team beats Andorra in second round 

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national team beat Andorra in the second round of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad underway in Chennai, India.

The Armenian team won Andorra 3:1. 

Manuel Petrosyan and Robert Hovhannisyan made victories.

In the first round the Armenian team also beat Madagascar 4:0.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]