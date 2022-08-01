President of Artsakh Haruryunyan receives responsible officials of the “100 Houses in Artsakh” project and a group of do

STEPANAKERT, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. On July 31, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received responsible officials of the Public TV Company of Armenia, "Artsakh to Live" Foundation and a group of donors to the "100 Houses in Artsakh" project, the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh said.

The Head of the State conveyed his gratitude to the participants of the meeting for the 6 private houses commissioned in the Dahrav village the other day, noting that the projects launched for the displaced families is important not only in terms of solving social issues, but in the context of the long-term strategy of keeping Artsakh Armenian as well.

According to President Harutyunyan the Government will keep on showing an active participation in further activities as well, as the housing construction is among the priority issues for Artsakh for the years to come.

Artsakh Republic Minister of State Artak Beglaryan, Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan and other officials partook in the meeting.