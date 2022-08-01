FIDE August rating list released

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has released the list of top 100 players of August 2022.

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) tops the list.

Levon Aronian (USA) is the 6th.

Armenian chess players Gabriel Sargsyan is the 40th, Hayk Martirosyan is the 82nd and Shant Sargsyan is the 90th in the rating.