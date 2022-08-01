Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August 2022

First ship leaving Ukraine has 26,000 tonnes of corn

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The first ship to leave Ukraine's Odesa port since the grain deal was signed will carry more than 26,000 tonnes of corn and undergo an inspection in Istanbul before continuing to Lebanon's Tripoli, a U.N.-led monitoring centre said on Monday.

The ship is expected to reach Istanbul on August 2 for inspection.

Earlier in July, Ukraine and Russia agreed a deal that would allow the resumption of vital grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

 

 








