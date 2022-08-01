De-miners find mortar shells in Syunik village as clearing operations of remnants of war continue

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The Center for Humanitarian De-Mining and Expertise began clearing operations of remnants of war July 18 in the Davit Bek community of Syunik Province.

In July, the Armenian de-miners cleared an area of 22,000 square meters. During the operations, the de-miners found one 85mm mortar shell, three 100mm mortar shells and one shell projectile.

The clearing operations in Davit Bek continue.