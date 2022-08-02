Cyprus Airways plans Armenia route

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Cyprus Airways has announced plans to launch a new scheduled route to Yerevan, Routes Online reported citing a statement from the airline.

The service from Larnaca to Yerevan’s Zvartnots International will operate twice a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. Although the airline has not confirmed the start date, it said flights would be seasonal.

Greece’s Aegean Airlines also offers a one-stop option between Larnaca and Yerevan via Athens.