Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-08-22

YEREVAN, 1 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.18 drams to 407.53 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 417.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.59 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.35 drams to 498.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 11.46 drams to 22973.73 drams. Silver price up by 9.58 drams to 262.90 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.