Armenian FM, Assistant Secretary of State emphasize the need to release Armenian POWs soon as possible

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on August 1. ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs that during the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged ideas regarding the existing security environment in the region.

Issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Referring to the solution of the humanitarian problems that arose as a result of the 44-day war, the parties emphasized the need for the speedy release of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons.