There can be no winners in a nuclear war. Putin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed. ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informs that the Russian Federation follows the letter and spirit of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"Our obligations under the bilateral agreements signed with the USA on the reduction and limitation of relevant armaments have been fully fulfilled. We believe that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it should never be unleashed. We stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," said Vladimir Putin.