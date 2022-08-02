Artsakh soldier wounded as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Serviceman of the Defense Army of Artsakh Albert Bakhshiyan was wounded as a result of the provocation of the Azerbaijani forces, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

The soldier is in satisfactory condition.

On August 1, starting at 09:00, the Azerbaijani forces resorted to provocation in a number of sections of the northern and north-western border zone of the Artsakh Republic, attempting to cross the line of contact, which were prevented by the Defense Army units.