Pallone calls out UNGA President for “capitulating to pressure from Turkey” after visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. United States Congressman Frank Pallone called out the President of the United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid for “capitulating to pressure from Turkey” and deleting his tweet on his visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

“33 countries, including the United States, have formally recognized the Armenian genocide. The UN should not be complicit in Turkey's rejection of history. UNPGA Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey,” Pallone tweeted.

33 countries, including the United States, have formally recognized the Armenian genocide. The @UN should not be complicit in Turkey's rejection of history.@UN_PGA Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey.https://t.co/v5wJskaZmX — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) August 1, 2022

While on a visit to Armenia in late-July 2022, UNGA President Abdullah Shahid visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. He shared a tweet from his visit, but deleted it soon afterwards.