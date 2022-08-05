Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Armenia submits to ECHR new interstate complete complaint against Azerbaijan

Armenia submits to ECHR new interstate complete complaint against Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. On July 27, 2022, Armenia submitted to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) a new interstate complete complaint against Azerbaijan, the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Issues said in a statement.

The complaint particularly relates to the violation of rights of civilians of Artsakh as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression launched in the direction of Artsakh’s Khramort and Parukh villages this year, the real threats made by Azerbaijan towards the residents of border villages of Artsakh, as well as the cases of use of force by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the civilians of Artsakh in 2021-2022, as a result of which the person’s right to life has been violated.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]