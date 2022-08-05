Pashinyan, Putin discuss implementation of trilateral agreements

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin reported.

PM Pashinyan and President Putin discussed “individual practical aspects of implementation of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno Karabakh.”

An agreement was reached to continue contacts on various levels.