After the bomb alarm, all metro stations are closed, passengers have been evacuated

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. After receiving an alarm about the presence of an explosive device in the Karen Demirchyan metro, the doors of all metro stations are closed, passengers have been evacuated.

In a conversation with ARMENPRESS, press secretary of Yerevan metro Tatev Khachatryan mentioned that works are currently underway. More information will be provided later.

On August 2, at 6:59 p.m., the National Crisis Management Center received information that explosive devices have been installed in Yerevan City Hall, all metro stations, "Zvartnots" International Airport, 19 Baghramyan St., as well as in all important military and civilian facilities.