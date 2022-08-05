According to the White House spokesman, there is no reason for escalating tensions with China

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. John Kirby, NSC coordinator for strategic communications at the White House, said on CNN that due to the visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Washington does not see any reason to escalate tensions with China, ARMENPRESS reports, Gazeta website informs.

"There is no reason to escalate tensions for this or turn it into a crisis," he said.

Kirby said the China should not overreact to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The official also noted that the US will take necessary measures to ensure the speaker's safety during her visit to Taiwan.