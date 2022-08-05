Russia confirms it was Azerbaijan who violated the ceasefire on August 1

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. During the past day, three cases of violation of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces were registered in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, as a result of which a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Nagorno Karabakh was injured, ARMENPRESS informs, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has issued a message about this.

The command of the Russian peacekeepers resolved the situation together with the representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides," reads the message.