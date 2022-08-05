Azerbaijani soldier transferred back after crossing border into Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian servicemembers patrolling the border zone in Gegharkunik Province found an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the Armenia-Azerbaijan border around 13:30, July 23.

The soldier was identified as Private Kamiz M. Ibayev, a serviceman of the Azeri armed forces, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The Armenian military said that it clarified that the Azeri soldier got lost.

On August 3, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Private Ibayev was handed over to the Azerbaijani side through the Russian peacekeeping contingent of Nagorno Karabakh.