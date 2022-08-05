Artsakh reports tensions at line of contact

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh is informing that in the night of August 2-3 the operative tactical situation was not subjected to changes. The tension in some sections of the line of contact remains, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Republic’s leadership, the Defense Army command and the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue steps in the direction of de-escalating the situation and not allowing further escalations.