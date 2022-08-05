South Korea plans to open embassy in Armenia, Georgia – Asia-Pacific Research Center Director tells ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. South Korea is planning to open an embassy in Armenia, according to Professor Gu Ho Eom, the Director of the Asia-Pacific Research Center.

“Right now there are no active ties between Armenia and the Republic of Korea,” Gu Ho Eom, a Professor at the Graduate School of International Studies at Hanyang University told ARMENPRESS’s Editor-in-Chief Shant Khlghatyan in Seoul during a media tour organized by the Korean Culture and Information Service. “Korea doesn’t have an embassy in Armenia, but there are plans to open an embassy in Armenia,” Professor Gu Ho Eom said.

There are no clear timeframes yet.

Professor Eom is researching and studying Russia and the Eurasian region.

He said that at this moment they have a clear decision to open an embassy in Georgia.

Speaking about the prospects of cooperation between Armenia and Korea, the Professor noted that Korea has rich experience in modernization of industry and digital transformation – policies which are now being implemented in Armenia. “I think we can have serious contribution in developing these areas in Armenia,” he said, adding that Armenia has big potential to develop.

Gu Ho Eom underscored the multi-vector foreign policy of Armenia, whereby it maintains close relations with Russia and at the same time has effective cooperation with the European Union, United States and China. In this context, Korea and Armenia can also establish productive cooperation in various directions, he said.

Professor Eom also noted the rich history and culture of Armenia. “I have many Armenian friends in Moscow. I’ve met many Armenians in the United States as well. They are all smart and diligent people,” he said.

Photos by PENTA PRESS