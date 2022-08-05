Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

BREAKING: 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded in Azeri mortar and drone attack - UPDATED

BREAKING: 7 Artsakh soldiers wounded in Azeri mortar and drone attack - UPDATED

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violated the ceasefire and opened mortar and drone fire at Artsakh Defense Army positions since 09:00 August 3.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said that 7 Defense Army soldiers were wounded in the Azeri attack. One of the wounded soldiers is seriously injured while the other 6 are out of danger.

The Artsakh authorities said they are taking measures jointly with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to stabilize the situation.

UPDATES: 

15:57 - Artsakh's military reports that 1 of its soldiers was killed and the number of wounded troops is 8. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]