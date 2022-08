Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 14,638 over the past day to 18,636,741, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since April 6, when 14,661 cases were recorded.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 10,266 over the past day, reaching 18,000,314.

A day earlier some 8,573 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 43 over the past day, reaching 382,560.

A day earlier 48 COVID-19 deaths were registered.