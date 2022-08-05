At meeting with Personal Representative of OSCE CiO, Armenian FM condemns Azeri attempts to destabilize situation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. On August 3, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to Andrzej Kasprzyk the security situation that unfolded in the region during the last few days.

Minister Mirzoyan condemned the arbitrary interpretation of trilateral statements and attempts to destabilize the situation by Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of the targeted assessments of the situation by the international community and, particularly, by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries. The constructive position of the Armenian side aimed at the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was reiterated.