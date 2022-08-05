Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-08-22

YEREVAN, 3 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.55 drams to 406.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.07 drams to 414.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.74 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.36 drams to 495.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 64.70 drams to 23255.47 drams. Silver price down by 1.28 drams to 265.71 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.