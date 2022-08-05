Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

The President of Artsakh announces partial military mobilization

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. On August 3 the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, announcing a partial military mobilization from August 3, 2022, ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.








