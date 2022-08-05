Two contract servicemen killed as a result of Azerbaijani aggression

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. As a result of Azerbaijan's violation of the ceasefire regime on August 3, the contract servicemen Gurgen Gabrielyan and Artur Khachatryan were killed, ARMENPRESS reports, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh informed.

"As we have already informed, on August 3, starting at 09:00, the Azerbaijani units, in a gross violation of the ceasefire regime, targeted the military positions of the Defense Army and the permanent location of one of the military units, using mortars and grenade launchers in addition to firearm weapons of various calibers and drones, as a result of which the contract servicemen Gurgen Gabrielyan and Artur Khachatryan were fatally wounded. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh shares the heavy sorrow of the loss and expresses its solidarity with the family members, relatives and comrades of the fallen servicemen.

Another 14 servicemen have been wounded.

Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation together with the command of the Russian troops carrying out a peacekeeping mission in the Republic of Artsakh.

As of 18:00, the operational tactical situation is relatively stable.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh will make a statement regarding the further developments," the Ministry informs.