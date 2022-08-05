OSCE extremely concerned about armed incidents and casualties

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Polish Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is "extremely concerned about reports of armed incidents and casualties in the South Caucasus", ARMENPRESS reports the Chairmanship of the OSCE Poland announced this on its official Twitter page.

"We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take all necessary measures to bring de-escalation and resume dialogue. We remain committed to support all efforts aimed at consolidating peace in the region," the Polish presidency said in a statement.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.