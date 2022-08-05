Congresswoman Jackie Speier calls for termination of all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan after deadly attack in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. United States Congresswoman Jackie Speier is calling on Washington to pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately after the latest deadly Azeri attacks in Artsakh.

“Aliyev will only stop his bloody drone strike campaign against the people of Artsakh if/when the U.S. shows leadership & strength. Pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately until it comes to the negotiating table,” Congresswoman Speier tweeted.

On August 3, two Artsakh soldiers were killed and around 20 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.