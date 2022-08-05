LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 August:

The price of aluminum down by 1.51% to $2378.00, copper price down by 1.65% to $7677.50, lead price down by 1.22% to $2025.00, nickel price down by 0.71% to $22332.00, tin price down by 0.02% to $24245.00, zinc price down by 1.06% to $3277.00, molybdenum price down by 1.84% to $31680.39, cobalt price stood at $50460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.