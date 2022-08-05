Policy of ethnic cleansing carried out by Azerbaijan is international crime - Ambassador-at-Large Marukyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. What Azerbaijan has recently carried out in Nagorno Karabakh is ethnic cleansing, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia Edmon Marukyan said in a statement on social media.

“What Azerbaijan has been recently conducting in Nagorno Karabakh is called ethnic cleansing in international law. The policy of ethnic cleansings carried out by Azerbaijan is an international crime. Sooner or later, it will bring the Azerbaijani leadership into responsibility.

Our partners of international structures should clearly distinguish between the victim of the situation and the perpetrator of ethnic cleansing. Only in that case the vague, toothless statements directed to both sides will be replaced by clearly targeted ones, raising the question of responsibility and stopping the policy of ethnic cleansings. There is no other way”, Edmon Marukyan said.

On August 3, two Artsakh soldiers were killed and around 20 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.