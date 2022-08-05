Cabinet members hold moment of silence in honor of fallen troops in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cabinet members observed a minute of silence during the August 4 Cabinet meeting in memory of the fallen troops in Artsakh of the latest Azerbaijani attack.

“As you know, the situation has recently escalated in and around Nagorno Karabakh. 19 servicemen from the Artsakh Defense Army were wounded and 2 others were killed. I propose a minute of silence to honor the memory of those killed,” PM Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan also wished speedy recovery to those wounded.

On August 3, two Artsakh soldiers were killed and 19 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.