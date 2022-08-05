Pashinyan presents key institutions of NK security enshrined in trilateral statement

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. No matter how much the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement is criticized, important institutions of the security of Nagorno Karabakh are enshrined in it, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“Firstly, the entity of Nagorno Karabakh has been registered, which Azerbaijan is trying to deny till now, stating that Nagorno Karabakh doesn’t exist. By the way, such statements by Azerbaijan are a gross violation of the trilateral statement.

Secondly, it has been recorded that there is a Line of Contact. And thirdly, the Lachin corridor that ensures the connection of Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia. In fact, today’s fight of Azerbaijan is against these three institutions, and we expect, as it is envisaged by the trilateral statement, that Russian peacekeeping contingent will not enable Azerbaijan to distort these fundamental institutions as recorded by the trilateral statement”, the PM said.

He said that today Azerbaijan is constantly talking about the Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh and why they are deployed along the Line of Contact. “If the Russian peacekeeping contingent and Azerbaijan guarantee the inviolability of the Line of Contact, I think, the Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh will not have a need to be on combat duty. That necessity arose when Azerbaijan refused to sign the mandate of the peacekeepers and is constantly violating the provisions of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, including about the stop of all military operations, which is the main essence of the aforementioned document”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijan is also continuously manipulating the presence of the Armed Forces of Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh. “I am officially stating that there is no serviceman of the Republic of Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh”, he said.