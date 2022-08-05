Reservist participating in training musters suffers “sudden death” – ministry of defense

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. A 44-year-old reservist of the Armenian military who was called up and was participating in the training musters died in his sleep in the night of August 3-4, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry described Reserve Private Atom Harutyunyan’s death as “sudden death”.

A medical examination is underway to determine the cause of death, it said.

The ministry offered condolences to the family and friends of Private Harutyunyan.