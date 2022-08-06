Azerbaijani soldier suspected in murdering comrade at military base in Tovuz district

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. A conscripted soldier of the Azerbaijani army was killed in a military base in the country’s Tovuz district, Azerbaijani media outlets reported August 5.

The victim is identified as Pyunkhan Siyavush oglu Aghamirov.

The serviceman was killed in non-combat conditions.

According to preliminary information the soldier was murdered by a comrade.

A criminal case on murder is opened.