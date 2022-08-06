Davit Babayan expresses gratitude to the foreign politicians who condemned the actions of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan noted with satisfaction that representatives of many public and political circles from the USA, France, Russia, Australia and the Middle East have expressed an appropriate and firm position, condemning Azerbaijan's policy and calling to curb the country's aggressive actions.

“We express our gratitude to all supporters of Artsakh and, consequently, of justice. This kind of political and moral support is very important for Artsakh. It is also important for the international community, where extremely serious and worrying changes in the system of values are noticeable.

Unfortunately, a number of countries, as well as international organizations, the activities of which are directly related to democracy, international #law and protection of human rights, were not similarly steadfast and have issued indirect statements regarding the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh․ This is more than worrying”.