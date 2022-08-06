Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of a mine explosion in Karvachar region
YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani serviceman Babek Aliyev died as a result of a mine explosion in the Karvachar region, which is under the control of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports, this information was confirmed to the Azerbaijani media by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
- 08.05-22:57 The Armenian side conveyed proposals regarding the activities of the peacekeepers to the Russian leadership in 2021. MFA
- 08.05-21:32 No violations recorded in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers – MoD Russia
- 08.05-21:25 Putin, Erdogan agree to make payment in rubles for gas supplies from Russia
- 08.05-21:13 Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of a mine explosion in Karvachar region
- 08.05-21:01 Putin-Erdogan negotiations, which lasted more than 4 hours, have ended. A joint statement adopted
- 08.05-20:27 Azerbaijan should stop military operations against the people of Nagorno Karabakh. Robert Menendez
- 08.05-19:57 Armenia women's chess team defeats Israel. Olympiad
- 08.05-19:50 Davit Babayan expresses gratitude to the foreign politicians who condemned the actions of Azerbaijan
- 08.05-19:42 PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with US Secretary of State
- 08.05-19:00 Putin, Erdoğan to discuss regional security issues
- 08.05-18:16 Only specific military units are included in the declared partial mobilization. Artsakh Information Headquarters
- 08.05-18:11 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with the Ambassador of Latvia to Armenia
- 08.05-17:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-08-22
- 08.05-17:12 Asian Stocks - 05-08-22
- 08.05-17:05 EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
- 08.05-16:39 Putin-Erdogan meeting underway, Nagorno Karabakh conflict to be discussed
- 08.05-15:54 Armenia expects inflow of skilled professionals as government offers salary compensation program
- 08.05-15:31 Azerbaijani MP admits Baku’s official state policy of ethnic cleansing against Nagorno Karabakh population
- 08.05-15:19 Azerbaijan reports another non-combat army death
- 08.05-14:51 44th Chess Olympiad: Armenian team faces US in Round 7, Aronian misses the tour
- 08.05-14:42 “We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” – US Ambassador to OSCE on Nagorno Karabakh
- 08.05-13:19 Russia records over 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases
- 08.05-13:11 EDB to finance construction of 11 solar power plants in Armenia
- 08.05-13:08 Charles Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour celebrates birthday today
- 08.05-12:54 PM Pashinyan’s advisor, French ambassador discuss latest regional developments
13:50, 07.30.2022
2934 views Canadian FM visits Ararat Armenian Summer Camp and "Armenia" pastry shop in Montreal
20:09, 08.03.2022
2605 views Armenia calls on the international community to take measures to stop Azerbaijan's aggressive stance and actions. MFA
10:04, 08.02.2022
2513 views South Korean virtual social app ZEPETO willing to include Armenia in virtual platform
12:55, 07.31.2022
2488 views The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation։ Ministry of Defense of Armenia
14:03, 07.30.2022
2399 views Armenian women have potential to promote and develop science and IT sectors - Vice Speaker of Parliament