Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of a mine explosion in Karvachar region

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani serviceman Babek Aliyev died as a result of a mine explosion in the Karvachar region, which is under the control of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports, this information was confirmed to the Azerbaijani media by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.








