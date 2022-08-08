European Stocks down - 05-08-22

MOSCOW, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 5 August:

The value of German DAX is down by 0.65% to 13573.93 points, French CAC 40 is down by 0.63% to 6472.35 points, British FTSE is down by 0.11% to 7439.74 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 2.94% to 1072.31 points.