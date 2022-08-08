The USA and its allies should condemn the violence of Azerbaijan - Congresswoman Lori Trahan
11:11, 6 August 2022
YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. US Congresswoman Lori Trehan called on the United States and allied countries to condemn the latest violence against Artsakh by Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports, she wrote on her "Twitter" page.
“I've heard from many Armenian Americans in Massachusetts who are rightly outraged by Azerbaijan's latest violent attack that has led to tragic and unnecessary loss of life. The U.S. and our allies must condemn this violence and work diplomatically to prevent future escalation”, she wrote.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version