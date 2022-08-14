How could Jews have any status in Nazi Germany? Artsakh reiterates unacceptability of Azeri control

YEREVAN, AUGUST 13, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan reacted to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent remarks on Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh.

Aliyev said on August 12 that “Armenians living in Karabakh will have no status, no independence and no special priviledges.”

“Well, what can be said here,” Babayan said in a statement. “There is no sense in going into details. I can only say the following. First of all I’d like to thank Aliyev for his sincerity. Indeed, neither Azerbaijan nor its leadership have never concealed their plans regarding Artsakh. Second, indeed Karabakh will not have anything as part of Azerbaijan because Karabakh itself will not exist. Besides, any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Artsakh. How could the Jews have any kind of administrative-territorial status in Nazi Germany?” Babayan concluded in a statement on social media.