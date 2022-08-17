Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 August 2022

8 people unaccounted for in Yerevan blast

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Yerevan market explosion stands at 16 as of midday August 16, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

2 of the 16 bodies are yet to be identified.

8 people are missing after the blast.

Those unaccounted for are: Gagik Karapetyan, Artavazd Hayrapetyan, Vanik Amirkhanyan, Kseniya Badalyan, Aram Harutyunyan, Davit Mkhitaryan, Gegham Petrosyan and Mehri Taheri (citizen of Iran).

 








