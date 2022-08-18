Flags fly half-staff, book of condolence opened in all embassies abroad as Armenia mourns victims of Yerevan explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan instructed all Armenian diplomatic and consular representations to open book of condolences as Armenia is mourning those killed in the August 14 market explosion in Yerevan, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ordered national days of mourning to be declared August 17-18 in memory of the victims of the Surmalu market explosion.

Flags fly half-staff and advertisements and entertainment programs are not broadcast during national days of mourning.