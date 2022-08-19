No indication of terrorism or other criminal intent in Surmalu blast, says director of Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, AUGUST 18, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan says the evidence they have now in the investigation into the Surmalu explosion speak more about a negligence-related crime.

PM Nikol Pashinyan asked Kyaramyan at the Cabinet meeting whether the investigators considered foul play, such as terrorism or other criminal intent, and whether or not any circumstances substantiating or ruling out these scenarios exist at this moment.

Kyaramyan said investigators are looking into various scenarios, including those mentioned by the PM.

“At this moment the criminal investigation doesn’t have any factual information that would indicate terrorism or any other criminal intent,” Kyaramyan said.

The Prime Minister said that the surveillance footage from the trade center and other eyewitness accounts suggest that terrorism can be ruled out, but reiterated that a final conclusion shouldn’t be made until the investigation is completed.