S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. South Korea and the United States began a regular combined military exercise Monday, reviving large-scale field training suspended four years ago, Yonhap news agency reports.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise is set to run through Sept. 1, involving an array of contingency drills, like concurrent field maneuvers that were not held over the past years under the preceding Moon Jae-in administration's drive for peace with North Korea.

Under an all-out war concept, the exercise consists of two parts -- the first segment involving drills on repelling North Korean attacks and defending the greater Seoul area, with the second part focusing on counterattack operations.