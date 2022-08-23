Authorities discuss options for businesses of Petak trade center adjacent to Surmalu

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. Officials from law enforcement agencies and the ministry of emergency situations are discussing options that would enable businesses of the Petak Trade Center to resume working, the Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan said in a statement.

Petak Trade Center was shut down indefinitely on August 14 when the adjacent Surmalu shopping center explosion took place.

“The businesses at the Petak Trade Center are demanding to know a concrete day when they can return to work. As soon as a decision is made the announcement will be made,” Kostanyan said.