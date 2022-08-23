ISIS suicide bomber en route to India intercepted – Russia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 22, ARMENPRESS. A person who allegedly plotted to blow himself up to kill a senior Indian politician was intercepted during transit through Russia, RT reports citing the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

The would-be suicide bomber was recruited in Turkey by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), the statement said. The man was radicalized on social media and met a representative of IS in Istanbul to record a pledge of allegiance before going on a mission to India, the FSB said. Russia served as a transit nation for the trip, the agency said.

Russian law enforcement described the intended target of the terrorist attack as a “member of the ruling circles of India.”

The FSB said the man was a citizen of a Central Asian nation, who was “staying in the Turkish Republic between April and June 2022.”